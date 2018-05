Undated photograph provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) showing two ducks at the Madidi National Park in La Paz, Bolivia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WCS

Undated photograph provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) showing a herd of Andean deer at the Madidi National Park in La Paz, Bolivia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WCS

Undated photograph provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) showing a fish species potentially new to science at the Madidi National Park in La Paz, Bolivia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WCS

Undated photograph provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) showing an amphibian species potentially new to science at the Madidi National Park in La Paz, Bolivia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WCS

Undated photograph provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) showing a lizard species potentially new to science at the Madidi National Park in La Paz, Bolivia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/WCS

A multi-year scientific expedition has revealed that Bolivia's Madidi National Park is the most biodiverse natural area in the world and home to more than 100 species potentially new to science.

The impressive results of the "Identidad Madidi" expedition - comprised of about 20 scientists tasked with sweeping 15 of the park's sites from 2015-2017 to identify and record as many species as possible - has surpassed all of the explorers' expectations.