Photograph taken on March 8, 2019, of the Bolivian Vega-Hidalgo family who is a finalist in a world championship of artificial intelligence (AI) that will present its project to clean the polluted waters of Lake Titicaca in Silicon Valley. EPA-EFE / Yolanda Salazar

A Bolivian family is preparing to present a project to experts in California's Silicon Valley that would use artificial intelligence (AI) to remove lesser duckweed from Lake Titicaca, the largest lake in South America.

The project to clean up Lake Titicaca, perched 4,000m (13,115ft) above sea level, is one of the finalists in an international contest.