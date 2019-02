The Bolivian biologist Narel Paniagua reacts in an interview with EFE on Feb. 19, 2019, at the National Herbarium of Bolivia, in La Paz (Bolivia). EPA-EFE/ Martín Alipaz

The Bolivian biologist Narel Paniagua points out a sample in an interview with EFE on Feb. 19, 2019, at the National Herbarium of Bolivia, in La Paz (Bolivia). EPA-EFE / Martin Alipaz

The Bolivian biologist Narel Paniagua shows a document with leaves, in an interview with EFE on Feb. 19, 2019, at the National Herbarium of Bolivia, in La Paz (Bolivia). EPA-EFE / Martin Alipaz

For more than two decades, Bolivian biologist Narel Paniagua has devoted her life to studying the use of plants and documenting the knowledge that indigenous people have about botany in this Andean nation, an effort that has earned her international recognition.

Paniagua was honored last week in Washington as one of the five 2019 recipients of the OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards for Early-Career Women Scientists in the Developing World.