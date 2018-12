The Soyuz-FG booster rocket with Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft is installed on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 11, 2018, ahead of a scheduled crewed launch of Dec. 3. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Soyuz-FG booster rocket and Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft were transferred Saturday by train to the launch pad at Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome ahead of a crewed launch to the International Space Station scheduled for Monday.

Three Expedition 58-59 crewmembers - Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques and NASA astronaut Anne McClain - are scheduled to launch on the Soyuz MS-11 to the ISS on Dec. 3 in the early morning hours.