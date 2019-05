A group of elephants in the Kwedi Area of the Okavango Delta, around 30km north of Mombo, Botswana, Oct. 1, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/GERNOT HENSEL

An elephant bull in the floodplains in the Kwedi Area of the Okavango Delta, around 30km north of Mombo, Botswana, Oct. 1, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/GERNOT HENSEL

An elephant cow and her calf in the Kwedi Area of the Okavango Delta, around 30km north of Mombo, Botswana, Oct. 2, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/GERNOT HENSEL

Botswana, the country with the largest population of elephants in the world, has lifted a ban on hunting these animals within its territory, the government said.

The decision, which is likely to trigger outrage among conservationists, was adopted as the numbers of elephants increased to the point where farmers' livelihoods were being badly affected, the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism said in a statement released late Wednesday.