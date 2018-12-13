File image shows Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson (C) joined by Virgin Galactic workers and Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTWO during its unveiling in Mojave, California, USA, Feb 19, 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE)/BOB RIHA JR

File image shows UK founder of the Virgin Group Richard Branson (L) and US aerospace designer Burt Rutan unveiling a model of SpaceShipTwo, the new spacecraft, designed specifically for space tourism at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, USA, Jan 23, 2008. EFE-EPA (FILE)/TAMAS REVESZ HUNGARY OUT

Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's space-tourism venture, reached the edge of space in a test flight Thursday, four years after a fatal accident set back the project, forced a reassessment of safety issues and roiled the growing commercial space industry, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

Virgin Galactic launched the spaceplane called SpaceShip Two and its two pilots from a carrier aircraft cruising miles above Southern California's Mojave desert. For around $200,000 a seat, the closely held company seeks to offer thrill rides featuring majestic views of the earth capped by a few minutes of weightlessness.