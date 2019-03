View of the laboratory at the University of Toronto, whose researchers, in coordination with those at the University of Sao Paulo, are developing a way to sterilize organs to be used as transplants. EFE-EPA/Courtesy University of Toronto/File

View of the laboratory at the University of Toronto, whose researchers, in coordination with those at the University of Sao Paulo, are developing a way to sterilize organs to be used as transplants, thanks to a novel use of light to eliminate any virus or bacteria the donor might carry. EFE-EPA/Courtesy University of Toronto/File

Researchers at the University of Sao Paulo have discovered a way to sterilize organs to be used as transplants, thanks to a novel use of light to eliminate any virus or bacteria the donor might carry.

According to specialists, biophoton therapy, as it is known, will undoubtedly increase the number of organs available and reduce after-surgery complications.