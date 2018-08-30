The Brazilian minister of science and technology, Gilberto Kassab, heads the opening ceremony of the seventh centrifuge cascade at the uranium enrichment plant operated by state-run INB in Resende, Brazil, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A view of the control room at the uranium enrichment plant operated by state-run INB in Resende, Brazil, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil increased its capacity to enrich uranium with the unveiling on Thursday of a new cascade of centrifuges, though its goal of mastering the whole nuclear energy production cycle depends on the next government's decision to resume investments in the project.

Brazil's minister of science and technology, Gilberto Kassab, who headed the opening ceremony, said that the unveiling of the seventh cascade of the enrichment plant operated by state-run INB in Resende, Rio de Janeiro state, was a historic event for the country's nuclear industry.