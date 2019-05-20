Photo showing a guinea pig prior to being released into the Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

Photo showing a guinea pig after its release into the Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

Rio de Janeiro has launched a project to repopulate the animal species that have become extinct in the Tijuca National Park, which extends across a good part of this Brazilian city and is considered to be the world's largest urban forest, gradually reintroducing into the green space individual animals currently in captivity.

The initiative entered a new phase on Monday with the release in the middle of the park at the foot of the famous Sugarloaf Hill 14 guinea pigs, which reach 66 centimeters (26 inches) in length and stand 36 cm (14 in.) high and are native to Latin America's tropical jungles and used to be commonly found in Rio's forested areas.