Berthier Ribeiro-Neto, director of the Google Engineering Center in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, speaks on Oct. 23, 2018, at the Google Research Awards for Latin America ceremony, at which the big winner was Brazil with 17 winning projects.EFE-EPA/ Nereu Jr./Google

Participants pose at the Google Research Awards for Latin America ceremony on Oct. 23, 2018, where the big winner was Brazil with 17 winning projects.EFE-EPA/ Nereu Jr./Google

Brazil with 17 winning projects ran away with the Google Research Awards for Latin America recognizing work in the computer science field.

These prizes for individuals studying for MSc and PhD degrees, as well as for professors and tutors, were awarded in a ceremony at the Engineering Center established by Google in Belo Horizonte.