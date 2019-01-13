Natalie Unterstell, with Brazil's Agora movement, off the coast of Antarctica's Danco Island on Jan. 12, 2019, on board the vessel carrying 80 female professionals, all members of the Homeward Bound expedition to highlight the problem of climate change on the White Continent and provide visibility for female leadership on issues of global import. EFE-EPA Diana Marcela Tinjaca

View of Antarctica's Danco Island on Jan. 12, 2019, from the vessel carrying 80 female professionals, all members of the Homeward Bound expedition to highlight the problem of climate change on the White Continent and provide visibility for female leadership on issues of global import. EFE-EPA/ Beth Strain

The gap between knowledge and action on issues such as climate change can only be overcome with new leadership that provides visibility to women, Natalie Unterstell, with Brazil's Agora movement and a member of the Homeward Bound expedition of 80 female professionals to Antarctica, told EFE.

"We need representation compatible with our challenges ... and for this the question of visibility is vitally important. How to deal with this problem of recognized underrepresentation" and for women "not to be afraid of participating in politics, because it's really the most visible part of societies," Unterstell said Saturday.