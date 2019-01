General view of Brazil's Iguaçu National Park and waterfalls on July 23, 2009 between Argentina and Brazil. EPA- EFE FILE/ Carlos Moreno

Iguaçu National Park, located in the Brazilian state of Parana and home to the famous Iguaçu Falls, turns 80 on Thursday, the Environment Ministry said.

Officials are using the anniversary of the park's founding to celebrate what has been an important achievement on both the environmental and tourism fronts.