National Amazonian Research Institute (INPA) personnel handle an Amazonian manatee (Trichechus inunguis) being prepared for release into the wild in Piagaçu-Purus, Brazil, on March 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/INPA

National Amazonian Research Institute (INPA) personnel handle an Amazonian manatee (Trichechus inunguis) being prepared for release into the wild in Piagaçu-Purus, Brazil, on March 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/INPA

Brazil successfully completed an Amazonian manatee reintroduction program in the past few days, releasing a record 12 of the aquatic mammals into the wild.

The Amazonian manatee (Trichechus inunguis), an endangered species, is the smallest species of manatee.