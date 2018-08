A male brown bear is seen at the courtyard of the Octavian Goga high school in the Transylvanian city of Csikszereda, or Miercurea Ciuc in Romania, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NANDOR VERES

A hunter shoots at a male brown bear at the courtyard of the Octavian Goga high school in the Transylvanian city of Csikszereda, or Miercurea Ciuc in Romania, Aug 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NANDOR VERES

A wild male brown bear that broke into several homes, killed a goat and went for a roam near a high school in Romania's Transylvania region was shot by a hunter, images released by efe-epa documented Tuesday.

Residents of Miercurea Ciuc, or Csikszereda in its native Hungarian, came to watch the sprightly beast as it clambered over fences and entered the courtyard area of a local high school.