EU Commissioner for Environment Karmenu Vella gives a statement on action to improve air quality in Europe at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A view of Madrid's skyline on Feb, 8, 2011 under a visible black cloud of smog because of the anticyclone conditions that are forecast to remain for the next days. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

The European Commission announced Thursday that it would not be taking Spain to court over air quality because the country had managed to implement appropriate measures in a bid to tackle the problem.

The Commission said it was, however, referring six member states to court as part of its efforts to improve air quality in Europe: France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Romania and the United Kingdom.