California is now counting on goats to clear the land of combustible vegetation, as seen in this photo taken May 15, 2019, in order to ward off the enormous, destructive wildfires that every summer seem to get worse in the Golden State. EFE-EPA/Marc Arcas

For centuries, goats have been the best allies of humanity in preventing wildfires, and now California is counting on them to help ward off the enormous, destructive blazes that every summer seem to get worse.

After the devastating Tubbs Fire that in 2017 took 22 lives and laid waste to a large part of the wine-growing regions of Napa and Sonoma, their neighbors in Marin County north of San Francisco decided to get to the root of the problem so nothing like that would ever happen near where they lived, which is when they brought in the goats.