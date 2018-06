Morgan, a deaf orca swims in her enclosure at the Loro Parque in Tenerife, Canary islands, Spain, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

Morgan, a deaf orca at an animal park in Tenerife, in Spain's Canary Islands, is in the final stages of pregnancy, her caretakers told EFE Monday.

Javier Almunia, director of the Loro Parque Foundation in Puerto de la Cruz, said that twice-weekly ultrasound scans on the sea mammal showed the fetus was in perfect health.