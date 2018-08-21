Businessman Juan Guillermo Correa speaks during an interview with EFE on Aug. 14, 2018, about the book he wrote about the curious history of the automobile in Colombia that includes unpublished photos of the first one to arrive in the country in 1899. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Businessman Juan Guillermo Correa speaks during an interview with EFE on Aug. 14, 2018, about the book he wrote about the curious history of the automobile in Colombia that includes unpublished photos of the first one to arrive in the country in 1899. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Businessman Juan Guillermo Correa speaks during an interview with EFE on Aug. 14, 2018, about the book he wrote about the curious history of the automobile in Colombia that includes unpublished photos of the first one to arrive in the country in 1899. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The curious history of the automobile in Colombia is now told in a book that includes unpublished photos of the first one to arrive in the country in 1899, which completes a quixotic project by Juan Guillermo Correa, a businessman who dedicated 22 years to research in order to speak of his country's progress from a different angle.

Correa compiled, in 820 pages, 127 stories in which he meticulously lays out much of what Colombians experienced in adopting those "diabolical machines" that move themselves without being drawn by horses.