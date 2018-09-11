Image provided on Sept. 20, 2018, by NASA showing Hurricane Florence, which is approaching the Carolina coast as a Category 4 hurricane and expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday. EFE-EPA/ Ricky Arnold/NASA/ Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Image provided on Sept. 20, 2018, by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center showing the five-day predicted storm track for Hurricane Florence, which is approaching the Carolina coast as a Category 4 hurricane and expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The National Hurricane Center said on Monday afternoon that the eye of Hurricane Florence - now a Category 4 storm - is located about 525 mi. (845 km) south-southeast of Bermuda and 1,170 mi. (1,880 km) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, with the storm packing sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

For the moment, the Miami-based NHC has issued no hurricane watches or warnings for the US East Coast, but it said it could do so on Tuesday morning, adding that the storm is expected to hit the Carolina coastline on Thursday night or Friday morning with winds exceeding 130 miles (209 km) per hour.