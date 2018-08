Family members mourn for dear ones killed when a bridge collapsed on Aug. 17, 2018, in the northern city of Genoa, leaving at least 38 people dead. EFE-EPA/Luca Zennaro

Firefighters work ceaselessly on Aug. 17, 2018, to find survivors or additional victims among the cement blocks of a collapsed bridge in the northern Italian city of Genoa, while authorities investigate the reasons why the tragedy occurred. EFE-EPA/Luca Zennaro

Causes of fatal bridge collapse in Genoa under investigation

Italian authorities are investigating what caused a bridge to collapse in the northern city of Genoa, leaving at least 38 people dead, while firefighters work ceaselessly to find survivors or additional victims among the cement blocks.

Prosecutors Walter Cotugno and Massimo Terrile on Friday ordered access to the bridge closed off and the collapsed cement blocks removed to somewhere they can be examined.