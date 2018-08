Scene at the Aug. 3, 2018 graduation of dogs taught to carry out anti-drug operations at a Bolivian police training center in the central province of Cochabamba. EFE-EPA/Gabriel Romano

Scene at the Aug. 3, 2018 graduation of dogs taught to carry out anti-drug operations at a Bolivian police training center in the central province of Cochabamba. EFE-EPA/Gabriel Romano

Scene at the Aug. 3, 2018 graduation of dogs taught to carry out anti-drug operations at a Bolivian police training center in the central province of Cochabamba. EFE-EPA/Gabriel Romano

A cemetery commemorates dogs that carried out anti-drug operations and is part of a Bolivian police training center in the central province of Cochabamba.

At the entrance are the names of those that did an outstanding job: Chicho, Kika, Rubia, Kimba, Tina, Dolly, Nero and Milton, among others.