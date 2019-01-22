Feeling underappreciated, working in a very masculine environment and postponing motherhood are some of the experiences and challenges shared by female scientists participating in the three Homeward Bound expeditions on board a vessel sailing to Antarctica seeking to fortify and strengthen female leadership on matters of global import.
After returning on Saturday from the third expedition, which lasted three weeks and toured the southernmost portion of the globe, participants in each edition, including the Australian founder of the project - Fabian Dattner - told EFE in an interview about the difficulties of getting through the day to day responsibilities of their professions.