From left to right: Adjunct professor at Baruch College Alicia Perez-Porro; Costa Rica Limpia renewable energy project director Monica Araya; and Barcelona Institute of Marine Sciences researcher Anna Cabre, pose on Jan. 21, 2019 in Santiago, Chile, during an interview with EFE. All three have participated in Homeward Bound's Antarctica expeditions. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Homeward Bound founder Fabian Dattner, of Australia, poses on Jan. 21, 2019 in Santiago, Chile, during an interview with EFE. Dattner founded Homeward Bound's Antarctica expeditions to push for female leadership on matters of global import. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Costa Rica Limpia renewable energy project director Monica Araya poses on Jan. 21, 2019 in Santiago, Chile, during an interview with EFE. Araya participated in one of Homeward Bound's Antarctica expeditions designed to push for female leadership on matters of global import. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Homeward Bound founder Fabian Dattner, of Australia, poses on Jan. 6, 2019, in Antarctica. Dattner founded Homeward Bound's Antarctica expeditions to push for female leadership on matters of global import. EFE-EPA/Diana Marcela Tinjaca

Feeling underappreciated, working in a very masculine environment and postponing motherhood are some of the experiences and challenges shared by female scientists participating in the three Homeward Bound expeditions on board a vessel sailing to Antarctica seeking to fortify and strengthen female leadership on matters of global import.

After returning on Saturday from the third expedition, which lasted three weeks and toured the southernmost portion of the globe, participants in each edition, including the Australian founder of the project - Fabian Dattner - told EFE in an interview about the difficulties of getting through the day to day responsibilities of their professions.