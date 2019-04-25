Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, a former world champion, said during an appearance in Mexico this week that invasion of privacy was the cost paid by consumers for access to new technologies and the Internet.
"Technology is not good or bad, but it is a great tool because through it we have access to the world from our pocket like never before, but remember that everything has a price and the price (for technology) is our privacy. Pretending we can separate one from the other is just naive," the 56-year-old Kasparov said.