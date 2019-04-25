Young people attend Talent Land, in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico, 22 April 2019. The Talent Land innovation and entrepreneurship event began this Monday in the western state of Jalisco with the assistance of 30,000 young people from all over Mexico who are looking for a space to develop their technological projects and tools. With the support of universities, companies and the Government of Jalisco, Talent Land seeks to promote interest in the various technological areas to create specialists to adapt to current and future jobs, through more than 1,700 hours of content spread over seven 'lands' or thematic areas. EFE/ Francisco Guasco/ FILE

Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, a former world champion, said during an appearance in Mexico this week that invasion of privacy was the cost paid by consumers for access to new technologies and the Internet.

"Technology is not good or bad, but it is a great tool because through it we have access to the world from our pocket like never before, but remember that everything has a price and the price (for technology) is our privacy. Pretending we can separate one from the other is just naive," the 56-year-old Kasparov said.