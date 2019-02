A photograph dated Jan. 28, 2019, showing two men walking around the La Silla Observatory, a project of the European Southern Observatory (ESO), in Cerro La Silla, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A photograph dated Jan. 28, 2019, showing the night sky over the La Silla Observatory, with the Milky Way in the background, in Cerro La Silla, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The La Silla Observatory, located in northern Chile, is celebrating 50 years of providing a window to the Universe for astronomers, who liken gazing at the stars to time travel.

The observatory, which sits at an altitude of 2,400 meters (7,868 feet) above sea level, offers astronomers clear views of the night sky, allowing them to view stars whose light has been traveling, in some cases, for thousands of years.