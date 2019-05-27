Photo provided on May 27, 2019, by Chile's Universidad de Concepcion showing work being done to create "bioactive algal paper" that can be used to preserve fruits and other food products during shipment. EFE-EPA/Universidad de Concepcion/Editorial Use Only

A "bioactive algal paper" that preserves food longer, especially fresh fruit exports, has been created in Chile using natural ingredients obtained from the radiata pine and marine algae, the leaders of the project announced Monday.

The substance is a biodegradable material that also has antioxidant, antibacterial and antifungal properties and was developed in the southern Biobio region by the Universidad de Concepcion and the BO Paper Bio Bio paper manufacturing plant with the support of the state-run Development Corporation (Corfo).