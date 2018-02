Astronomer Gaspare Lo Curto delivering a presentation about the Espresso spectrograph in Santiago, Chile on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Photo of the Espresso spectrograph provided by the University of Geneva. EPA-EFE/University of Geneva

Chile's Paranal Observatory is preparing for the debut of Espresso, a cutting-edge spectrograph that will aid in detection of small, Earth-like planets capable of sustaining life, astronomer Gaspare Lo Curto said Friday.

Espresso - the Echelle SPectrograph for Rocky Exoplanet and Stable Spectroscopic Observations - is currently in the test phase and is expected to be fully operational by October, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) scientist said.