Patricio Cabezas shows how the biodegradable plastic grocery bags manufactured by his Chilean firm - Solubag - dissolves in water in just three minutes at an event in Miami on Dec. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

Patricio Cabezas submerges a plastic shopping bag in water and three minutes later it has completely dissolved but, not content with that, afterwards he drinks the water before members of the public attending a Miami event showcasing Chile's innovative talent, in this case focusing on saving the oceans.

Cabezas - one of the five partners in Solubag, the firm that this year won the prize for the best innovation in Latin America awarded by Singularity University, a Silicon Valley think-tank that partners with Google and other tech firms - was in Miami on Tuesday to participate in the ProChile Innovative Summit along with representatives from 24 other Chilean companies.