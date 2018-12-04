Patricio Cabezas submerges a plastic shopping bag in water and three minutes later it has completely dissolved but, not content with that, afterwards he drinks the water before members of the public attending a Miami event showcasing Chile's innovative talent, in this case focusing on saving the oceans.
Cabezas - one of the five partners in Solubag, the firm that this year won the prize for the best innovation in Latin America awarded by Singularity University, a Silicon Valley think-tank that partners with Google and other tech firms - was in Miami on Tuesday to participate in the ProChile Innovative Summit along with representatives from 24 other Chilean companies.