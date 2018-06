The members of a team that will participate in the Atacama Solar Race, Latin America's first sun-powered rally, in Santiago, Chile, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Caviedes

A man poses inside a vehicle that will participate in the Atacama Solar Race, Latin America's first sun-powered rally, in Santiago, Chile, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Caviedes

View of a vehicle that will participate in the Atacama Solar Race, Latin America's first sun-powered rally, in Santiago, Chile, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Caviedes

The Atacama Solar Race, Latin America's first sun-powered rally, will be lengthened for this year's fifth edition, organizers said Tuesday in the Chilean capital.

"This year will be much more extreme. The course will span the entire northern part of Chile, from Santiago to Arica, amounting to more than 2,600 kilometers (1,616 mi) in seven days," Mauricio Zanotti, director of La Ruta Solar, the NGO that runs the event, told EFE.