Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2019, of a man looking through a telescope in northern Chile, in an area where some 350,000 tourists will enjoy next July the total solar eclipse, a unique spectacle that will turn the day into night for almost three minutes. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The countdown has begun in northern Chile toward the arrival of the more than 350,000 tourists the government estimates will visit the country next July to enjoy the total solar eclipse, a unique spectacle that will turn the day into night for almost three minutes.

Specifically, the Coquimbo region, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Santiago and known for the large international telescopes that crown its hilltops, will offer the clearest views of the moon as it completely covers the sun just before 5:00 pm.