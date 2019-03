Photo provided by Centre Terre on March 13, 2019, showing a view of Madre de Dios island in southern Chile, where a French-Chilean expedition explored the site and issued a report that will provide the basis for Santiago's nomination of the island as a World Heritage Site with UNESCO. EFE-EPA/Centre Terre/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by Centre Terre on March 13, 2019, showing a view of Madre de Dios island in southern Chile, where a French-Chilean expedition explored the site and issued a report that will provide the basis for Santiago's nomination of the island as a World Heritage Site with UNESCO. EFE-EPA/Centre Terre/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The Chilean government is intending to nominate the island of Madre de Dios before the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage Site.

The country's longest cave, the unique limestone formations and the pristine Magellanic forests that cover a landscape eroded over the centuries are just some of the attractions on Madre de Dios and could be key elements in gaining the UN body's approval.