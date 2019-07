A man observes the sun through his camera hours before a total solar eclipse at La Silla Observatory, in La Higuera, Chile, 02 July 2019. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Valdes

In Chile, hundreds of thousands of people gathered on Tuesday to watch or otherwise experience a total solar eclipse that will be seen over most of the country.

The Moon will cover all of the Sun's disk in the areas of Atacama and Coquimbo, and the event has been the subject of conversations and comments about the myths associated with the phenomenon.