A photo of one of the boats taking part in Antarctic Scientific Expedition #55, carried out between January and March of 2019. Chilean scientists involved in that expedition have installed pH meters in the waters surrounding Antarctica to assess the extent to which increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, are affecting ocean acidification. EPA-EFE/Paulina Möller/Private archive

Chilean scientists have installed pH meters in the waters surrounding Antarctica to assess the extent to which increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, are affecting ocean acidification.

As part of Antarctic Scientific Expedition #55, carried out between January and March of this year, the specialists plunged a sensor to a depth of 30 meters (98 feet) to measure pH levels (how acidic or alkaline the water is).