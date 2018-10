Photo provided by the Chilean president's office showing President Sebastian Piñera (C) and the minister of transportation and telecommunications, Gloria Hutt (L), board a new bus that will be part of Santiago's public transport system, in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Presidencia de Chile

Photo provided by the Chilean president's office showing President Sebastian Piñera (C) deliver a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Presidencia de Chile

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera presented on Wednesday new low-emission buses that will serve Santiago residents and will gradually replace the old, rundown, buses of the Transantiago public transport system.

"A civilized country needs a high-quality public transport system that is safe, inexpensive, clean and sustainable," the president said during an event to present the first of the 3,000 new buses.