Photo provided by the World Economic Forum taken Sept. 18, 2018, showing Chilean engineer and researcher Daniel Hurtado, who was selected as one of the world's 10 most promising scientists by the WEF during its "Summer Davos" meeting in Tianjin, China, on Sept. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/World Economic Forum/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Chilean engineer Daniel Hurtado, the creator of a mathematical model to study respiratory diseases, was selected as one the world's 10 most promising scientists by the World Economic Forum.

The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile (UC), where Hurtado works, confirmed his selection in a statement mentioning that he was tapped during the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, known as the "Summer Davos," in Tianjin, China.