Chilean scientist Tomas Egaña holds a sample of micro-seaweed used during research at Santiago's Universidad Catolica in Santiago on 15 November 2018. EFE-EPA/ Patricia Lopez Rosell

Chilean scientist Tomas Egaña on Thursday publicly presented the research whereby he created the first version of photosynthetic skin, which produces and releases oxygen and can help regenerate human tissue.

At the presentation at Chile's Universidad Catolica, Egaña - who holds a doctorate in human biology and pharmacology - explained that after eight years of analysis and testing with rats, pigs and fish he will now begin the first clinical trials at Santiago's Hospital del Salvador with 20 patients who have suffered traumatic injuries or illnesses.