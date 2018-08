Photo provided by the Genomics, Ecology and Environmental Center (GEMA) of the Universidad Mayor de Chile showing researcher Rodrigo Ramos Jiliberto, who is heading a study to develop mathematical models to improve pollination of plants vital for humanity. EFE-EPA/Courtesy of GEMA-Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

A team of Chilean scientists is using mathematical models to improve the pollination of plants within the framework of a project to predict the behavior of terrestrial ecosystems, researchers told EFE.

The project is geared toward understanding ecological systems on the basis of equations and computer simulations and is being pursued by a team of researchers from the Universidad Mayor de Chile's Genomics, Ecology and Environmental Center (GEMA).