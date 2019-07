A man observes the sun through his camera hours before a total solar eclipse at La Silla Observatory, in La Higuera, Chile, 02 July 2019. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Valdes

Thousands of people turned out in Santiago, Chile, on July 2, 2019, to view a total solar eclipse. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Thousands of Chileans turned out on Tuesday on the streets of Santiago and on the summit of San Cristobal Hill to view a total solar eclipse that was visible across a large portion of southern South America.

Many people gathered in public parks, terraces and hills to get the best view of the relatively rare, albeit predictable, celestial event.