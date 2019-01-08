China approved imports of five new varieties of genetically modified crops, paving the way for US agricultural firms to sell more biotech seeds to Chinese buyers, as Beijing and Washington seek to ease trade tensions, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

The approvals, which include some soybean, canola and corn products, come as US and Chinese officials meet in Beijing to hammer out details on a number of broad pledges recently made by the Chinese leadership.