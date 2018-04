A photograph provided by Chinese ride-sharing service Didi Chuxing showing a user in Toluca, Mexico, where the company officially starts operating on April 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Didi Chuxing

Chinese ride-sharing service Didi Chuxing said Monday it was expanding its operations to Mexico, starting in the central city of Toluca.

The hiring of drivers started earlier this month in Toluca and service will expand to other Mexican cities this year, Didi Chuxing said in a statement.