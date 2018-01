Tuan Tuan, one of the two giant pandas China gave Taiwan in 2008, plays in its enclosure at the Taipei Zoo in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

A keeper carries one of the male giant panda twin cubs which were the first giant panda twins born in the year 2017 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, in Chengdu, China, Jun. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/LOLA LEVAN

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the main protection center of this vulnerable animal, has been accused of mistreating some of its specimens, official media China Daily reported Friday.

This is the second time in six months that the center has been accused of mistreating the pandas although it has denied all accusations.