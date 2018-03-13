A picture made available on May 23, 2016 shows a general view on the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) under construction in the remote Pingtang county, southwest China's Guizhou province, May 7, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STR CHINA OUT

FAST, the world's biggest radio telescope, located in China's Guizhou province, has discovered 11 new pulsars since it started operations in September 2016, the National Astronomical Observatories of China said Tuesday.

In a span of a year and a half, it has identified 51 stars with features similar to pulsars - rapidly rotating neutron stars that emit regular pulses of radio waves and other electromagnetic radiation - and 11 of them have been confirmed as new pulsars by observatories in other countries.