Chinese astronauts Jin Haipeng (L) and Chen Dong wave during a farewell ceremony before the launch of the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, Oct. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying China's Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft, takes off from the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, Oct. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China announced that its first unmanned laboratory, Tiangong-1, will fall back to Earth in a controlled manner in the first half of the year and was not a safety risk, according to media reports Tuesday.

In an interview to the Science and Technology Daily newspaper reported by China Daily, Zhu Zongpeng, a senior scientist with the China Academy of Space Technology, said the space station is being continuously monitored.