An undated handout photo made available by Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration on Apr.10, 2019 shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the sun. Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. EPA-EFE/EVENT HORIZON TELESCOPE COLLABORATION/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Chinese authorities have suspended the website of the country's largest stock images provider after it was found to have put its copyright mark on the first ever photo taken of a black hole, state-owned China Daily newspaper reported Friday.

Visual China Group (VCG) has been alleged to have published with its watermark the black hole photo soon after it was released on Wednesday, leading the cyberspace affairs authority in Tianjin (north) to suspend its website.