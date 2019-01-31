Australian Francis Gurry, General Director of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), informs the media about the Launch of WIPO's 2018 World Intellectual Property Indicators (WIPI) report during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

China and the United States are the global leaders when it comes to the development of Artificial Intelligence products that take on human-like processes, leaving Europe trailing behind in the race to patent inventions in the sector, a report published by the World Intellectual Property Organization on Thursday said.

WIPO's "Technology Trends" study — which measures innovation in AI by documenting the number of AI-related patents logged and research papers published — has documented a significant shift within the AI sector, which up until very recently was strictly theoretical in nature, towards an upsurge in AI products and inventions permeating the marketplace, with US companies IBM and Microsoft leading the way.