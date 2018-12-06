A photo provided on Dec. 6, 2018, by technology conglomerate Cisco Systems Inc. of the head of its Latin American Theater, Jordi Botifoll, taking part in the Cisco Live! annual conference in Cancun, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Courtesy of Cisco

Latin America's urban areas are those most in need of being transformed into smart cities due to the serious crime, mobility and energy management problems they face, the head of that region for American multinational technology conglomerate Cisco Systems Inc. said in an interview with EFE.

"Smart cities are a priority here. They're an imperative need. In fact (this region) is one of the theaters where that need is the greatest," Spaniard Jordi Botifoll said at Cisco Live!, the technology giant's annual conference in Cancun, Mexico.