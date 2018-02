A Bolivian worker collects chestnuts on Jan. 28, 2018, in the Amazon community of Gonzalo Moreno. Climate change and deforestation have harmed the trees and negatively affected the livelihoods of tens of thousands of local Indians and farmers. EFE-EPA/Elena Rodriguez

A photograph take Jan. 28, 2018, in Bolivia's Amazon region showing the shell of a chestnut, an important local resource for the indigenous communities living there. EFE-EPA/Elena Rodríguez

Climate change has negatively affected certain trees such as chestnuts in Bolivia's Amazon region amid the twin disasters of drought and flooding, along with deforestation, harming indigenous communities that depend on the nuts as a source of their livelihood.

The resources provided by the ever-dwindling Amazon jungle region have been used for many years by local Indians and farmers, including rubber, chestnuts, Asai palm trees and wood.