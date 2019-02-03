The effects of climate change on crops in Mexico means that the country's scientists must genetically improve corn - a staple of the Mexican diet - to make it more resistant to increasingly aggressive weather phenomena.

Providing this assessment to EFE was the director of strategic innovation with the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), Bram Govaerts, adding that Mexico and India will be the nations most affected by climate change in the coming decades and will lose up to 20 percent of their crops.