Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019, of the Antisana volcano, one of Ecuador's seven peaks with glaciers, of which two others - Carihuairazo, in Chimborazo province, and the southern Iliniza - could lose their glaciers over the next few years thanks to global warming. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Bolivar Caceres of the National Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (Inamhi) speaks with EFE on Feb. 7, 2019, about Ecuador's seven peaks with glaciers, two of which - Carihuairazo, in Chimborazo province, and the southern Iliniza - could lose their glaciers over the next few years thanks to global warming. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2019, of the Antisana volcano, one of Ecuador's seven peaks with glaciers, of which two others - Carihuairazo, in Chimborazo province, and the southern Iliniza - could lose their glaciers over the next few years thanks to global warming. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Ecuador could lose two of its seven glaciers over the next few years thanks to global warming, a phenomenon that worries experts because it would alter the paramo ecosystem and its effect on the nation's water supply and humidity.

The most imminent threat concerns the glaciers of Carihuairazo, in Chimborazo province, and the southern Iliniza, between those of Pichincha and Cotopaxi.