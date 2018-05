Photograph provided May 8 showing professor and science team leader Martha Valdivia at San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photograph provided May 8 showing a spermatozoa extraction procedure at San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photograph provided May 8 showing a vial containing spermatozoa extracted form a male alpaca's testicles at San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photograph provided May 8 showing an in vitro fertilization procedure at San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

After opening the world's first alpaca cloning laboratory, Lima's San Marcos University - the oldest college in the Americas - is making strides in alpaca embryo manipulation.

Mimicking the process that results in the birth of human identical twins - which develop from only one zygote - the project aims to manipulate a mature alpaca embryo to cause it to split in two.