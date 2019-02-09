Colombia's government has launched a think tank that is made up of 43 experts from different countries and areas of expertise and tasked with charting a course for the Andean nation's development in a range of fields.

The experts taking part over the next 10 months in the so-called Mision Internacional de Sabios (International Mission of Experts) will make proposals in the areas of science, technology and innovation, setting out a road map that is to form part of Colombia's next National Development Plan.